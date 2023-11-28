‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Renewed for Season 4 at Starz Ahead of Season 3 Premiere

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” has scored an early renewal for Season 4 at Starz.

The news comes ahead of the Season 3 premiere, which is due to debut on Starz on Dec. 1. Production is now underway on Season 4 in New York.

“We’re thrilled to continue Kanan Stark’s story, and for fans to see how the events of his formative adolescent years continue to mold him into the cold-hearted villain they were first introduced to in ‘Power,'” said Kathryn Busby, president of original programming for Starz. “We are quite sure that after viewers see the battle lines being drawn between Raq and Kanan on this epic upcoming third season that they will demand more.”

The official description for the series states, “Set in the early 1990’s, the third series in the ‘Power’ Universe tells the origin story of fan favorite character, Kanan Stark, and his entry into the criminal world through his mother, who ruthlessly runs the family’s drug empire.”

MeKai Curtis stars as Kanan, with Patina Miller as his mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas. The cast also includes: Omar Epps as Detective Malcolm Howard, London Brown as Marvin Thomas, Malcolm Mays as Lou-Lou Thomas, Hailey Kilgore as Jukebox, Joey Bada$$ as Unique, Shanley Caswell as Detective Burke, Antonio Ortiz as Famous, and Grantham Coleman as Ronnie.

Sascha Penn serves showrunner and executive producer on the series. Courtney A. Kemp, the creator and showrunner of “Power,” executive produces via End of Episode along with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television. Mark Canton executive produces via Atmosphere Entertainment MM, with Chris Selak and Kevin Fox also serving as executive producers. Lionsgate Television produces the series.

