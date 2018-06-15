Is There a Postcredits Scene in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom?

Warning: Spoilers for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ahead!

The second installment of the Jurassic World trilogy has finally arrived, and it's wild. From a stirring speech by Jeff Goldblum's Dr. Ian Malcolm on people's bad habit of playing god with technology to a mission to save the dinosaurs from their impending doom that's fraught with danger, betrayal, and staggering twists, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is a lot to take in. So it's understandable that you would take the time to stick around after the credits to gather your thoughts and hopefully see an extra scene. Well, you're in luck. Fallen Kingdom has exactly one postcredits scene, and though it's less than a minute long, it's enough to get you pumped for Jurassic World 3, which you have plenty of time to get excited for since it doesn't come out until June 11, 2021.

To give this some context, Fallen Kingdom ends with a hopeful but also terrifying note: Claire Dearing and Owen Grady have rescued the remaining dinosaurs from the erupting volcano and from being sold by Eli Mills to be biologically weaponized, but the underground compound they're in is being filled with poisonous gas that can kill them all. The only way to save them would be to let them loose, but that means letting them loose on the general population of the United States. Though Claire can't bring herself to press the button and let them free, Maisie Lockwood, who we learn is the clone of Benjamin Lockwood's deceased daughter, releases the dinosaurs, stating that "They're alive, just like me."



The dinosaurs rush to freedom and scatter, even Owen's beloved Blue, who, despite a touching moment or two, seems to reject the idea of letting him cage her once again. Claire, Owen, and Maisie leave the Lockwood mansion and compound as we hear the tail end of Dr. Malcolm's speech where he ominously warns that we're all in Jurassic World now. The last scenes we see before the credits begin to roll are the dinosaurs that weren't able to escape being sold by Ellis being carted away in moving trucks to their destinations, the T. rex getting into a roaring contest with a lion (pretty sure he's not gonna win that one), the genuinely terrifying mosasaur looking ready to chow down on some surfers, and finally, Blue looking out over what appears to be a residential neighborhood in the desert.

Now again, this postcredits scene is very short, but just like the last few shots of the movie, it perfectly sets us up for the key plot in Jurassic World 3. Once the credits scroll by, a scene opens up on some pterodactyls flying around what looks like a radio tower. As the shot widens up, we see that they're actually flying around the Eiffel Tower on the Las Vegas Strip as the people below continue to go about their lives, completely oblivious to what flies above.

This may seem terribly underwhelming, but it does hammer home the aftermath of Fallen Kingdom, as humans will soon realize they have to coexist with these dinosaurs and live in a truly Jurassic world.