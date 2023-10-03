Postal Worker Brings Dog to Vet After Snake Bite, Lets Family Know on Doorbell Camera

“This sweet woman took our girl to the vet and left us a note on her phone in our camera to see,” Kelsey Proctor wrote on Facebook of the postal worker's impromptu rescue

A postal worker became an unlikely hero after she saved a dog’s life.

Owners Kelsey and Aaron Proctor shared a heartfelt tribute to the postal worker on Facebook on Sept. 22 as they described what had happened and asked friends to help them locate the woman. Within hours, they identified her as Holle Keene Prigmore.

According to the Proctors' post, Prigmore was making a delivery at their home in Georgia when she discovered that the couple’s dog, Ginger, was in pain. The beagle had been bitten by a copperhead snake, and Prigmore decided to take her to a vet to get the bite checked out.

The Proctors were not home at the time, so Prigmore left a message on their doorbell camera to let them know their dog had been bitten and she was taking the animal to the vet. She also wrote a note on her phone that read “little beagle bit by copperhead,” in case there was any confusion.

“This sweet woman took our girl to the vet and left us a note on her phone in our camera to see,” the Proctors wrote in the post. “I want to thank her from the bottom of my heart. Thankfully, Ginger is going to be okay, and I truly believe it’s because of this woman.”

The post circulated quickly within the area, and Prigmore was identified as the postal worker who had saved the day. She commented on the Proctors' post, “My absolute pleasure to help. Ginger is a doll baby. 💕”

Kelsey shared that Prigmore would usually see Ginger at the Proctors' mailbox for a treat when she was delivering their mail.

On Sept. 23, the Proctors shared an update on how their puppy was doing following the snake bite.

“Ginger update... She is doing well,” they wrote, alongside two photos of the beagle, who held her left hind paw up as she walked. “She is in pain. Her back left leg/paw is swollen and she is afraid to put pressure on it. She has been resting, getting lots of love, and under some blankies.”

The Proctors added, “We are so thankful for the outpouring [of] love for Ginger and her sweet friend Holle, who was there for her in her time of need.”

Prigmore commented “❤️” on the post.

Local outlet 11Alive’s reporter Kaitlyn Ross shared on Facebook that Prigmore loaded Ginger into her mail truck to deliver her to an emergency vet, and she even “snapped a picture of the snake to be sure she was giving the vet the correct information.”

The copperhead that bit Ginger is a venomous snake that emits hemotoxic venom into its victims, according to Live Science. While a bite is “very rarely fatal to humans,” the venom can affect dogs much more drastically.

According to Ethos veterinary health, copperhead snake bites cause tissue damage in the area around the bite, and emergency veterinary care is necessary for the dog’s survival.



