Post Malone is safe (and ready to party) following emergency plane landing

Just last night, singer and rapper Post Malone accepted a VMA for Song of the Year for his 21 Savage collab “Rockstar.”

But now fans have an even bigger reason to be grateful. Earlier today, his private jet blew two tires while departing a New Jersey airport en route to England (he’s scheduled to play the Reading and Leeds Festival on Aug. 24 and 25).

It was then diverted to New York’s Stewart International Airport, where emergency responders awaited its landing.

The AP reported that, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, 16 people — including Post — were on board at the time. And this afternoon the plane landed safely.

As the plane taxied toward emergency vehicles, cheering fans could be heard, via live video coverage from local TV’s CBS Philly.





After disembarking, Post tweeted to let his fans know he was safe, although apparently not everyone was rooting for him.

Post Malone tweeted to fans (and detractors) shortly after his plane made an emergency landing. (Photo: Twitter).

And in keeping with his “Rockstar” persona, he FaceTimed TMZ to thank his flight team and also to let everyone know how he’s going to celebrate. “I’m shook,” he said. “We’re here on Earth and I need a beer. And I need some wine. At the same time, mixed together.”

