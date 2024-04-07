Is Post Malone releasing a country album? All signs point to yes

Post Malone performs "America the Beautiful" during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. A country music album from the artist appears to be on the horizon. | Steve Luciano

Post Malone keeps giving fans more reasons to hope for a country album.

Post Malone takes on a Hank Williams classic

The rapper and singer has been dropping hints for a while now about a potential country music project, and one of the latest teasers is a surprise appearance Malone made at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, where he performed an acoustic cover of the Hank Williams classic “Honky Tonk Blues,” The Rolling Stone reported.

The performance comes roughly a week after Malone appeared in a collaboration with Beyonce on the singer’s country album, “Cowboy Carter,” the Deseret News reported.

Post Malone teases collaboration with Morgan Wallen

On March 20, Malone shared a video featuring a studio mix of a collaboration with Morgan Wallen. Per the website Whiskey Riff, Wallen had teased what was likely a demo of the song before, but the reactions to it were largely negative and the video was taken down after a few hours.

“Let’s go with the real mix this time @MorganWallen,” Malone shared in the new video on X, which already has more than 1 million views after just a couple of hours.

let’s go with the real mix this time @MorganWallen 😂 pic.twitter.com/DJeYopa0M1 — Post Malone (@PostMalone) March 20, 2024

Post Malone honors Toby Keith

There’s been a slew of other hints from Malone about a potential country music album in recent weeks. At a concert, the artist took a moment to remember the late Toby Keith, who died in February after enduring stomach cancer for 18 months, the Deseret News reported. Malone performed Keith’s No. 1 hit “As Good As I Once Was” partway through his set, per People. Malone shared a video featuring a snippet of the performance on TikTok, and to date it has more than 2 million views.

One of the most-liked comments under the video reads: “Sir. I’m now begging for a country album.”

On March 13, a few days after that performance, Malone dropped a teaser of a country music ballad called “Missin’ You Like This,” American Songwriter reported. On Instagram, the video has more than 300,000 likes.

And thousands of people liked the following comment from one fan: “WE DEMAND THE COUNTRY ALBUM NOW COWBOY.”

Factoring in his country music-infused rendition of “America the Beautiful” at the Super Bowl earlier this year, and his performance of Joe Diffie’s “John Deere Green” and “Pickup Man” with Morgan Wallen and HARDY at the Country Music Association Awards a few months before that, all signs point to a potential new direction for the artist.

In fact, just last month, Malone teased a collaboration with country star Luke Combs, and country music legend Brad Paisley recently said he and Malone have worked in the studio together. Paisley even hinted that Malone may be featured on his upcoming album “Son of the Mountains,” People reported.

“He’s amazing. I love him. He’s the greatest guy and he loves country music,” Paisley said, according to People. “We’ll see if we do something. You never know.”

So is Post Malone releasing a country music album?

Malone has been vocal about his love of country music, and his interest in putting out an album.

“To be honest, there’s nothing stopping me from taking a camera or setting up in my studio in Utah and just recording a country album (to put) on YouTube,” the artist said on “The Howard Stern Show” in 2022, People reported. “I’m allowed to do that.”

Last year, following his performance at the CMA Awards, Malone said in a Twitch livestream that a “country record is coming,” per Taste of Country. This spring, the artist is scheduled to perform a set of country music covers at the Stagecoach Music Festival, Rolling Stone reported.

Although a date for Malone’s potential country music album hasn’t been revealed, 2024 is already proving to be a big year for pop-country music crossovers. Beyonce released “Cowboy Carter,” her new foray into the country music world, last month.

And the artist, who has the most Grammy wins of all time, became the first Black woman to top Billboard’s Hot Country Songs with her hit “Texas Hold ‘Em” in February, Billboard reported.

“She’s as brilliant as a performer gets, and she wants to be part of this,” Simon Tikhman, co-founder of The Core Entertainment, which manages Nickelback and other artists, told Billboard. “It just goes to show how powerful the genre is right now.”