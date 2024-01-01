Post Malone Brings Vegas Flair to ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

Fontainebleau Las Vegas Rings In 2024 With Headliner Post Malone, Night One - Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas

What better place to ring in the new year than in Las Vegas? Post Malone just performed his song “Chemical” from the BleauLive Theater on ABC’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

The singer took the stage at the brand new luxury casino Fontainebleau Las Vegas dressed in shorts and sporting a Micah Parsons Cowboys jersey as he sang his hit while fans sang along. “I wish you so much love, so much success, so much happiness in your life. I love you more than I can ever say. Wherever you are, have an amazing night and have an amazing year,” he wished those tuning in. Post performed at the Vegas venue for a two-night residency to celebrate the new year.

New Year’s Rockin’ Eve boasted performances broadcasted from New York (Jelly Roll, Megan Thee Stallion, Sabrina Carpenter, and Tyla among them) as well as from Los Angeles (Nile Rodgers and Chic, Bebe Rexha, Janelle Monáe, Reneé Rapp, and Green Day were among those who performed from L.A.). Post’s was the only set from Vegas, but this year the annual show went international and included a performance by NewJeans in South Korea where they performed “Super Shy,” and a performance from Ivy Queen with a Spanish countdown from Puerto Rico.

Malone released his single “Chemical” back in April, ahead of the release of his self-titled LP Austin — which featured songs “Overdrive,” “Too Cool to Die,” and “Something Real” — in late July. Around that time, he hit the road for his If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying tour.

Last month, the singer celebrated Christmas by joining NBC for its Christmas at Graceland special. There, he covered Elvis’ “(You’re the) Devil in Disguise.” This year, the musician also forayed into acting as he voiced Ray Fillet in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

For the first time, the annual special will be broadcast live on 150 iHeartRadio stations nationwide. This also marks the first year that Dick Clark Productions puts on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve since it was acquired by Penske Media Eldridge, the parent company of Rolling Stone and other entertainment magazines and brands.

