The Post first trailer: Spielberg, Streep, and Hanks team for powerhouse drama

Entertainment One has released the first trailer for Steven Spielberg’s historical drama ‘The Post’, and it’s a rather star-studded affair.

Watch it above.

‘The Post’ is the first time Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks have appeared in a film together, and it tells the true life story of the explosive decision by The New York Times and the Washington Post to publish the Pentagon Papers in 1971.

Meryl Streep, Steven Spielberg, and Tom Hanks on the set of ‘The Post’ (eOne) More

The papers contained proof of a massive cover up of government secrets that spanned four decades and four US presidents. Three-time Oscar-winner Streep plays Katherine Graham, the first female newspaper publisher in American history, who works with Hanks’ Post editor Ben Bradlee to take on Nixon’s administration and defend the right to free speech.

‘The Post’ looks likely to figure highly at the 2018 Oscars, and will receive its UK release on 19 January.

Synopsis: In June 1971 The New York Times, the Washington Post and the nation’s major newspapers took a brave stand for freedom of speech and reported on the Pentagon Papers, the massive cover-up of government secrets that spanned four decades and four US Presidents.

‘The Post’ is the first time Hanks and Streep have acted together. (eOne) More

At the time, the Post’s Katherine Graham (Streep) was still finding her footing as the country’s first female newspaper publisher, and Ben Bradlee (Hanks), the paper’s volatile, driven editor, was trying to enhance the stature of the struggling, local paper.

Together, the two formed an unlikely team, as they were forced to come together and make the bold decision to support The New York Times and fight the Nixon Administration’s unprecedented attempt to restrict the first amendment.

Read more

Could we get a X-Men/Avengers crossover?

Depp ‘drunk or high’ on chat show?

Subtle but mind-blowing movie details