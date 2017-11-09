Portia de Rossi: Steven Seagal Unzipped His Pants During Audition

Portia de Rossi spoke out on Wednesday about her experiences with Steven Seagal, alleging that the actor conducted himself inappropriately while she was auditioning for one of his films.

“My final audition for a Steven [Seagal] movie took place in his office,” she wrote on Twitter. “He told me how important it was to have chemistry off-screen as he sat me down and unzipped his leather pants.”

De Rossi said she ran out and called her agent, who replied, “Well, I didn’t know if he was your type.”

Reps for de Rossi and Segal could not immediately be reached for comment.

Actress Julianna Margulies recently recalled her own encounter with Seagal, alleging that she met with the actor in a hotel room years ago to go over a scene. When she arrived at his room, Seagal was armed with a gun, she described.

“He made sure that I saw his gun, which I had never seen a gun in real life,” she said. “I got out of there unscathed. I never was raped, and I never was harmed. I don’t know how I got out of that hotel room.”

A number of entertainment figures, including Kevin Spacey, Jeremy Piven, and Brett Ratner, have been accused of sexual misbehavior following the Harvey Weinstein bombshells that rocked Hollywood last month.

