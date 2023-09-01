The post Porta-Potty Brawl Breaks Out at Morgan Wallen Concert: Watch appeared first on Consequence.

Tensions were high in the bathroom line during Morgan Wallen’s concert at Pittsburgh’s PNC Park on Wednesday night, where an all-out brawl broke out and spilled into a porta-potty.

Based on the footage that surfaced online, it appears that the fight was set off after one woman accused another of cutting in line to use the toilet. After some shoving back and forth, one woman got the upper hand and pushed her opponent into a porta-potty that was just being vacated by an innocent bystander.

Reinforcements quickly showed up, with one woman in a blue romper and white cowboy boots coming in hot and ready to throw down. She pummeled one opponent with some overhand slaps after pulling her out of the porta-potty by her hair, and then returned to kick another woman and use the door as a weapon on her.

Eventually, the fight was broken up, but bystanders certainly got a show. According to a report from Billboard, a representative from Pittsburgh’s department of public safety said that while there were no arrests, there were “plenty of ejections for intoxication” that night. The rep added that those involved in the fight “dispersed” before police were notified, but “if anyone wants to file a police report, they can do so at any time.”

Proving that Wallen’s 2021 use of the N-word didn’t hurt his career, the country singer’s album One Thing at a Time has logged the most weeks at No. 1 since Adele’s 21 spent 24 nonconsecutive weeks atop the chart from 2011 through 2012. It’s since been eclipsed by Lil Uzi Vert’s Pink Tape — the first rap album to hit No. 1 in 2023 — and Travis Scott’s Utopia. Check out our roundtable about the country music gatekeepers that have fueled Wallen’s massive success here.

Wallen is currently on his “One Night at a Time World Tour,” which will next stop at DC’s FedEx Field on September 2nd.

Eddie Fu

