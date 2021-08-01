'Port Charles' Jay Pickett Dead at 60

Soap actor Jay Pickett of Port Charles fame passed away Friday at the age of 60, according to a Facebook post by film producer Jim Heffel. The official cause of death has not yet been released.

“Yesterday I lost a good friend and the world lost a great person,” Heffel eulogized. “Jay Pickett decided to ride off into the Heavens. Jay died sitting on a horse ready to rope a steer in the movie Treasure Valley in Idaho. The way of a true cowboy. Jay wrote the story and starred in it. He was also co-producer with myself and Vernon Walker. He will be truly missed. Ride like the wind partner.”

Pickett was best known for portraying Frank Scanlon for 762 episodes of Port Charles, a soap opera that ran on ABC from 1997–2003. His other soap credits include Days of Our Lives and General Hospital, where he played Det. David Harper in 2007 and 2008.

The actor also held one-off guest-appearances on shows like NCIS: Los Angeles, Queen Sugar, The Mentalist and Rosewood, and starred in TV-movies such as Inspired to Kill, 16 and Missing and The Perfect Student.

He is survived by his wife, Elena, and their three children, Maegan, Michaela and Tyler.

