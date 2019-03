Porsha Williams Is a Mom! RHOA Star and Fiancé Dennis McKinley Welcome a Daughter

Reality just got even better for Porsha Williams!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her fiancé Dennis McKinley welcomed a baby girl on Friday, March 22, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

The couple’s daughter was born at 1:36 p.m., weighing 6 lbs., 15 oz., and measuring 20 inches long.

“What a time to be alive! Porsha and I are so happy and blessed to announce the arrival of our daughter, Baby PJ,” the Dish Nation host, 37, and McKinley tell PEOPLE.

“We couldn’t have imagined a more magical moment! Can’t thank everyone enough for joining us on this journey-it’s been a fantastic journey,” they add.

