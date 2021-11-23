Porsha Williams details ‘traumatizing’ sexual interaction with R. Kelly

Porsha Williams is opening up about her past experience with disgraced singer R. Kelly. The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum, 40, detailed for the first time, in her new memoir "The Pursuit of Porsha," the dysfunctional sexual interaction with the singer, who was convicted of sex trafficking in September. Now, in an interview with Variety, she spoke about those "traumatizing" encounters — and, years later, the FBI showing up at her door to question her about Kelly.