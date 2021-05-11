Porsha Williams Engaged to RHOA Costar Falynn Guobadia's Estranged Husband After a Month of Dating

Porsha Williams is engaged and her fiancé may be a familiar face to The Real Housewives of Atlanta viewers.

The Bravo reality star, 39, confirmed her relationship with Simon Guobadia — the ex of Williams' RHOA costar Falynn Guobadia — in an Instagram post on Monday.

"Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love," she wrote alongside a selfie with Simon. "I know it's fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most."

While she stopped short of announcing her engagement, Simon later confirmed the pair were indeed engaged after a month of dating.

"I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other's boxes, and then some," the entrepreneur wrote on Instagram.

His estranged wife Falynn, 31, announced her split from Simon after two years of marriage last month. In an Instagram Story post shared on April 22, Falynn wrote that the "mutual decision was not made lightly" and she and Simon "are deeply thankful for the impact we have made in each other's lives, as well as the bonds formed with each other's children."

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Friday, Falynn said, "I want to thank everyone for reaching out to me and offering their love and support. At this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing. Sending positivity to all of you."

Addressing her new relationship, Porsha wrote on her Instagram post, "For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January."

"I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That's between the two of them," she continued. "Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon's divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody's lives."

The divorce has not yet been finalized but the Guobadias have reached a settlement agreement.

Williams added that both her ex Dennis McKinley — with whom she split from shortly after giving birth to now 2-year-old daughter Pilar Jhena — and Simon "are committed to being respectful and supportive of my happiness in this situation, as well as being the best co-parents they can be to baby PJ."

"Two black men stepping up and being amazing people-let's praise them!!!!" she wrote.

Added Williams, "It's truly a beautiful moment in my life & we cannot wait to spend the rest of our lives together. xoxo P #LoveWins."

Williams' post comes just a day after she was photographed wearing a massive sparkler on her wedding ring finger.

In photos shared on her Instagram in honor of Mother's Day, the actress can be seen wearing a large ring on her left hand as she poses with Simon and McKinley.

In his post announcing their engagement, Simon thanked friends and family for their support and shared a close-up image of the enormous emerald cut diamond engagement ring.

"Getting married again was never a question in my mind, but when," Simon wrote but added he did "not expect to be blessed with a mate so soon."

"The interesting thing about life is that it is an individual journey. Porsha and I, with the support of our loved ones have chosen to travel together as one and spread love and positivity to our community which is in desperate need of positive and healthy images of the best versions of ourselves."

"We travel this road not lightly considering we have being [sic] in relationships that have thought us to want and do better for ourselves. I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other's boxes, and then some," he continued.

"We have done the individual work to sustain a healthy relationship, and I stand next to her, proud that we found each other. What we have is what we wish every single one of you out there - happiness. So when I asked...she said yes. That is ALL that mattered. Thank you again for your love and support. Truly appreciated 🙏🏾 #lovewins"

A rep for Williams did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In the wake of Williams going public with her engagement, many Bravo personalities have left their well wishes in the comments section under her selfie with Simon.

"MAZEL ❤️❤️❤️❤️👏👏👏👏" Andy Cohen commented, while The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Margaret Josephs wrote, "Congrats!! So happy for you 🙌💃💕💋👧🏼."

"Congrats P!" Nene Leakes wrote. "Always choose happiness first #LoveWins."