PornHub Parent Company Reportedly At Centre Of U.S. Federal Criminal Investigation

Aylo, the Canadian parent company behind PornHub once known as MindGeek, is at the centre of a U.S. federal criminal investigation.

The Logic reports that the U.S. Department of Justice sent a message to Kristy Althaus, who filed a lawsuit against Aylo for allegedly being the victim of a rape during a GirlsDoPorn shoot that made its way to the multiple websites that the company manages.

Lisa Marks, her lawyer, claims that Althaus has since changed her name and the suit has been filed under "Jane Doe f/k/a Kristy Althaus."

The message writes that prosecutors are eyeing Aylo "in connection with MindGeek’s knowing and intentional engagement in monetary transactions involving the proceeds of sex trafficking by the operators of GirlsDoPorn.com and GirlsDoToys.com."

The complaint alleges that GirlsDoPorn would upload clips to PornHub and then share them with the women's "friends, family members, classmates, employers, and social media contacts" in an effort to make them go viral.

Five members of the GirlsDoPorn team have pleaded guilty to conspiracy and sex trafficking charges. Its owner, Michael Pratt, reportedly left San Diego in 2019 and was subsequently placed on the FBI's Most Wanted list in Sept. 2022. He was later arrested in Madrid in December.

Pratt was charged with sex trafficking, production of child pornography, sex trafficking of a minor, and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments in connection with the operation of the website.

Marks also claimed that she learned of a negotiation between Aylo and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York regarding a deferred prosecution agreement. As of Oct. 19, the agreement had not yet been signed and finalized, Marks' declaration reads.

The deferred prosecution agreement typically allows for individuals and corporations to "avoid criminal convictions by acknowledging responsibility for their acts," the Logic writes.

Despite Althaus' name change, she claims people have still harassed her following the publishing of the videos. She explained in the complaint that "as recently as May-June 2023, [she] was assaulted at her home by a self-described PornHub subscriber who confronted her about the recent removal of the subject videos from Defendants' websites.

A spokesperson for the Attorney's Office could not confirm or deny the "existence of any investigation" to The Logic.