The Porg emoji has landed pre-Star Wars: The Last Jedi

With Star Wars: The Last Jedi flying into cinemas very soon, director Rian Johnson has revealed a bunch of new themed emoji for Twitter.

And, for those of you who already own loads of adorable Porg merch, there's a Porgmoji, as well as ones for BB-8 and BB-9E.

Alongside a snap of the new shapes, Rian wrote on Twitter: "Star Wars: #TheLastJedi emojis are here! Loyal #BB8. Sinister #BB9E. Lovable #Porgs. Which will you use first?"

In more Porg news, a recent teaser revealed Chewie punching a poor Porg to kingdom come.

OK, we're exaggerating – it's actually an extension of the scene we've already seen of the Porg shouting on the Millennium Falcon, with the teaser showing that Chewie needs to sweep the excitable creature out of the way to hit a button.

And, it turns out John Boyega wouldn't shy away from punching a Porg, either. "I had a love/hate relationship with them. They're very, very cute, but when you put them in a bunch, in holes, on the Millennium Falcon, that's when they start to become really, really freaky," he told EW.

"They've got real big eyes, all bunched together. There were, like, little tiny ones and little big ones that would just... yeah, it looks like a rash."

Star Wars: The Last Jedi finally hits UK cinemas on December 14 and US cinemas on December 15. Watch a trailer below:

