Popular White Castle location in Louisville is closing: What to know

If you’re a fan of the White Castle on Shelbyville Road in St. Matthews, this sign will be a sad sight.

The White Castle in St Matthews is closing this month.

The popular fast-food restaurant will close on Dec. 25, according to a message on the outdoor marquee.

“Permanently closing 12-25-23,” reads the sign under the yellow and blue White Castle logo at 4020 Shelbyville Road.

The restaurant's last day open will fall on Christmas Eve, the sign suggests.

The Louisville area is home to several other White Castle locations, including a few within a short drive from the closing spot, including 3705 Bardstown Road, 2350 Greene Way and 9493 Westport Road.

Reach food and dining reporter Amanda Hancock at ahancock@courier-journal.com

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Popular St. Matthews White Castle closing in December