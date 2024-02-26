Popular Portland-based ice cream shop Salt & Straw is making its metro Phoenix debut

Salt & Straw, a popular, Portland-based ice cream shop with locations in five states, is making its Arizona debut at Epicenter at Agritopia. It joins other restaurants including Source, Matt's Big Breakfast and Belly at the Gilbert shopping, dining and residential hub.

Salt & Straw currently has locations in Oregon, California, Washington, Nevada and Florida and has garnered fans from all over the country — it was even included on a list earlier by The Republic earlier this year of national chains we wish would come to Arizona — for its inventive flavors like Salted, Malted, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and rotating seasonal options.

Here's everything to know about the soon-to-open metro Phoenix ice cream shop.

What's on the menu at Salt & Straw?

Salt & Straw has separate line of flavors for the west coast and Florida. West coast classics include vanilla, sea salted caramel and chocolate gooey brownie, plus several unique flavors like honey lavender, pear and bleu cheese, Arbequina olive oil and strawberry honey balsamic with black pepper.

The ice cream shop also recently announced a collaboration with Taco Bell on a new chocolate taco that is expected to hit stores this summer.

Salt & Straw's chocolate taco.

How to visit Salt & Straw

The Gilbert location is expected to open in summer 2024.

Details: 3150 E. Ray Road, Gilbert. epicenteratagritopia.com and saltandstraw.com.

