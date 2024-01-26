Popular Memphis DJ Found Beheaded in Home by Brother

A well-known DJ in Memphis was found beheaded earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Rick Buchanan, also known as "Slick Rick," was found decapitated in his home in the Berclair neighborhood in Memphis, Tennessee, by his brother John Buchanan. According to John, the front door was locked, but the back door was wide open as he found his brother with "keys still in his hand" and "his pants "pulled down to his feet."

"I walked in and found him, and I just called 911," John Buchanan told FOX13. "I thought his coat was up over his head like it was cold or something. I ran out and then I ran back in. And, then I realized it was something worse."

Rick was a staple DJ in the Memphis music scene, but things went south when he was shot outside of a lounge called The Stage Shop in 2014. According to his brother, Rick stayed home following the shooting and couldn't find work.

In mourning Rick's death, The Stage Shop posted a message in memory of the late DJ on Facebook, writing, "RIP SLICK RICK."

The Memphis Police Department is still conducting an investigation into what exactly led to Rick's death. Per TMZ, there was no foul play involved, and so far, no cause of death has been determined.

His family, on the other hand, are still processing the loss of Rick's and planning arrangements.

"We just are securing the property," John Buchanan said. "Making funeral arrangements. Taking care of my mom. Yeah."

