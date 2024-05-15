Popular CT music, food festival that draws statewide interest moves to the streets this year

The idea is to add a street festival atmosphere to a Connecticut event that celebrates food and restaurants.

Hartford’s two-day Hartford Taste event is returning this summer, but to a new location that couldn’t be more apropos, organizer Marc Sherer said.

The festival featuring many bands of several genres of music and food highlighting 32 area restaurants, will be held at Pratt and Trumbull streets in the city’s entertainment district. For the last two years it had been held at Constitution Plaza.

“We are excited to add the ‘street festival’ dynamic to Hartford Taste this year,” Sherer said.

The event, sponsored by The Hartford raises money for Connecticut Foodshare, last year raising $30,000. Police estimate some 20,000 people attended last year.

“I think it’s going to be cool,”said organizer Sherer. He said there will be beer, wine, specialty cocktails and food to sample from all regions of the world. There is no admission cost or cost to vendors selling their products.

Hartford Taste will take place June 7 and 8 and from noon to 9 p.m. each day.

“The Hartford has proudly insured small businesses for more than 200 years, and we’ve called the city of Hartford our home for the duration,” said Lynn Kennedy, head of Small Commercial Sales and Distribution.

“Hartford Taste is a unique opportunity to celebrate the collective strength of our community by showcasing the local small business owners who dedicate themselves to their craft each day.”

Mayor Arunan Arulampalam said he’s excited about the new downtown location.

“Pratt and Trumbull streets will act as a centralized hub where people from across the capital region can sample a diverse range of food, art and music from each of our neighborhoods,” he said in a statement.

The event Saturday, June 8 is open to the public with free admission. Proceeds from Hartford Taste will benefit Connecticut Foodshare.

To see the line-up of restaurants and performers,visit Hartford Taste website, Instagram, Facebook.

“Celebrate our rich cultural diversity and the tastes that define who we are as a community.”