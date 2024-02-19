Popcorn Poetry hosts open mic at East Stroudsburg community theater

Feb. 19—EAST STROUDSBURG — On March 11, Brianna Booker and The Carlton host their regular show, Popcorn Poetry, at the non-profit venue Pocono Cinema and Cultural Center in East Stroudsburg.

Since June of 2022, the three local artists have hosted the event regularly, combining poetry, comedy, and music in a free event for the community. March is National Reading Month and it's the perfect time to get out with the family and enjoy a dynamic literary-based event like Popcorn Poetry.

Presented by #nomorepoems, Popcorn Poetry is an all-ages welcome, uncensored event for artists of all kinds to come and share their voice and talents. Local comedian, Chris Jones, and spoken word artist, Shad Wrote That, will be taking time out of their busy performance schedules to perform for the community free of charge.

Popcorn Poetry, although sometimes containing mature themes, is a safe space for artists of all kinds and at all levels to hone their crafts with a limited open mic night, followed by featured performers. In between, there is an intermission that allows performers and attendees to network with each other. The event has seen all walks of talent on its stage, including magic from local esteemed magician and world record holder, Mark Mysterrio.

"With the rise in budget cuts for extracurricular activities in the arts across the nation, it is important to give young artists a safe and accessible space in which they can share their thoughts and opinions through their art about things that are otherwise not discussed at work, school, or in daily conversations," said Event Organizer Brianna Booker.

Chuck Curry, Pocono Cinema's Board Of Directors First Chair said, "Other than a greatly made film, poetry is something I think everyone should enjoy." The Pocono Cinema and Cultural Center is now also home to Monroe County's first-ever poet laureate program and currently accepting applications.

Previously, a local filmmaker under the screen name Pulaski Steinway produced a YouTube documentary of the event, and local East Stroudsburg University student, Maddie Gavin, has described the event as "the best time of [her] life." She described her featured performance on February 12, 2024 as a "dream come true."

Nationally touring comedian, Zack Hammond, who has featured twice and guest hosted once, described the event as "a fun hidden treasure."

Popcorn Poetry occurs on the second Monday of every month. Concessions will be open and available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to buy in order to support the theater in keeping its doors open and the community event going.

Sign-ups for the open mic night start at 6:30 p.m. and the show runs from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Monday, March 11. The event is free to attend and participate.

Pocono Cinema & Cultural Center re-opened in 2008 as a non-profit organization as the Pocono Community Theater. The theater has taken on many forms over the years, and now, taking pieces of its history, it has become the unique three-screen movie theater in Downtown East Stroudsburg.