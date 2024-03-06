Get your popcorn and catch up on the 2024 Oscar nominated movies at these cinemas in Des Moines

One of Hollywood’s biggest nights is approaching, and you have just a few days left to prepare.

The 96th Academy Awards airs on March 10, where some of last year’s biggest films hope to get crowned best picture of the year.

So if you missed out on the phenomenon that was Barbenheimer, Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” or any of the other acclaimed movies, rest easy knowing several movie theaters in the Des Moines metro have you covered.

Which movies were nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture?

Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer," when the United States detonated a 21-kiloton nuclear test at Trinity in the remote New Mexico desert in 1945.

10 films are up for the biggest award of the night.

Those films are:

“American Fiction”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Past Lives”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

Where can I watch ‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘American Fiction,’ and other Oscar-nominated movies near me?

Half-price tickets were available at the Varsity Cinema box office during the reveal of this season's Dogtown Lights in the Drake neighborhood, featuring dining, shopping and entertainment in Des Moines on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Cinemark is hosting Oscar Movie Week at select theaters, where for $40, you can get a digital festival pass and see all the best picture nominees.

In Iowa, the Cinemark Century Jordan Creek 20 and XD is participating, along with Cinemark theaters in Ames and Davenport. Even if you don't buy the festival pass, you can still purchase individual tickets for these movies.

The schedule for Best Picture nominees being shown at the Cinemark Century in West Des Moines is:

March 6: “Maestro,” “Anatomy of a Fall” and “The Holdovers”

March 7: “American Fiction,” “Poor Things” and “Oppenheimer”

March 8: “Anatomy of a Fall,” “Maestro,” “Past Lives” and “Poor Things”

March 9: “American Fiction,” “Barbie,” “Oppenheimer” and “The Holdovers”

March 10: “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Zone of Interest”

Over at Varsity Cinema in Des Moines, you can catch “Oppenheimer” on March 6 or see the Oscar-nominated shorts in animation, live action and documentary through March 10.

Playing at the Fleur Cinema & Cafe on March 7 is “American Fiction" and opening on March 8 is "Poor Things" at the Palms Theatres & IMAX in Waukee.

When are the 2024 Oscars?

The award ceremony airs on March 10 at 6 p.m. Iowa time.

Where can I watch the 2024 Oscars?

Fleur Cinema & Cafe seen Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in Des Moines.

Celebrate the 96th Academy Awards at Varsity Cinema’s A Red Carpet Affair, their Oscar party complete with cocktails, small bites and of course, a seat to watch the award show. Doors open at 5 p.m. and black tie is optional, though there will be a costume contest. A general admission ticket is $35.

Like Varsity Cinema, the Fleur Cinema & Cafe is hosting a watch party with the Red Carpet Gala. Be prepared for a black tie affair, a red carpet and even photographer ready to snap a picture of you and your party. Enjoy drinks and hors-d’oeuvres as you watch the Oscars. Proceeds from the night will be donated to Greenlight Grants, a program that benefits Iowa filmmakers.

Otherwise, the Oscars will air on ABC. You can watch it on abc.com through your provider or stream it on Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV and AT&T TV.

Paris Barraza is a trending and general assignment reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at pbarraza@registermedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @ParisBarraza.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Where to watch the 2024 Oscar nominated movies in Des Moines