New Polls Show That a Surprising Amount of People Want Casey DeSantis to Take on This Role

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While Ron DeSantis is trying to claw his way up the polls for the Republican candidacy during the 2024 Presidential election, it seems many want to put a bigger spotlight on his wife Casey DeSantis. Many people have taken note of her trying to emulate a First Lady vibe, specifically many people seeing similarities between her and former US First Lady Melania Trump. But this new poll shows that people want her to be a political figure all on her own.

More from SheKnows

Recently, the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab surveyed around 780 registered Florida Republicans to see who the public would want to take The Courage to Be Free author’s place when his term as Governor ends (at the latest) in 2026. While many names were thrown around, the majority was for one person: Casey.

In an unexpected turn of events, the poll showed that 22 percent of the people polled wanted Casey to take the job. While the majority of 40 percent were undecided, Casey was the one figure to have the most votes, per Pride via Yahoo.

The poll showed that she led with all demographics except with Black votes, and not many with college educations voted for her, per FloridaPolitics.

TOPSHOT – Republican gubernatorial candidate for Florida Ron DeSantis with his wife Casey DeSantis speaks during an election night watch party at the Convention Center in Tampa, Florida, on November 8, 2022. – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has been tipped as a possible 2024 presidential candidate, was projected as one of the early winners of the night in Tuesday’s midterm election. (Photo by Giorgio VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

“We’re obviously still a ways out from the Governor’s race, and this pool of candidates will certainly change before 2026,” commented pollster Michael Binder said. “For now, it seems Florida’s First Lady Casey DeSantis is an early favorite among Republican primary voters — wouldn’t that be interesting, potentially having the DeSantises in the Governor’s Mansion for another 11 years.”

However, this isn’t the first time people have voiced their interest for Casey to enter her name in the political races. Earlier this year, he earned the Stateswoman of the Year award, and people speculated she’d step in. At the time, one of her spokespeople told Puck she reportedly had no interest.

Before you go, click here to see the biggest presidential scandals in US History.



Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton

Best of SheKnows

Sign up for SheKnows' Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.