Politically-charged 'Voice' finale performances steal the show

Part one of The Voice season 20 finale took place Monday night, as the five finalists took the stage to battle it out for America's votes one last time.

However, while all the performances were awesome, Team Blake's Cam Anthony and Team Legend's Victor Solomon chose to deliver politically-charged performances and the rest of the competition was left in the dust.

“To be here for 20 seasons… and in the 20th season God put this young man in my life, on The Voice , that may change everything for this show. I do believe that," Blake Shelton told Cam following his performance, which he dedicated to the people. While an amazing performance from Cam, whom Blake has called The Voice's "first superstar," it was Team Legend's Victor, who performed Beyoncé's "Freedom," and had everyone floored.

"That was freaking awesome. That was so amazing. Please tell me when your tour begins and I'm there. What a great song," said Kelly Clarkson , while John Legend shared that it was "the best performance I have witnessed on this stage."

Meanwhile, both Cam and Victor's performances resonated with viewers, who took to social media with a ton of praise. One person tweeted: "Both Cam and Victor knocked it completely out of the park tonight! They sang circles around the other artists." (@MzCindy81)