Police Shoot Teen After 600 People Break Into ‘Violent Mob’ At Six Flags [VIDEO]

A huge brawl broke out at Six Flags Georgia on its opening day, leaving one teenager injured after police shot him.

Cobb County Police said officers responded to an "unruly" crowd call at the amusement park around 6:15 p.m. local time on Saturday, March 2.

'Violent Mob Storms Six Flags In Georgia'

"Last night a violent mob stormed the Six Flags in Georgia. Chaos erupted involving 500-600 teens that viciously beat and stomped out one another," one person shared on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. "The mob then began to shoot at the police."

One teenager was shot.

Part of the incident was caught on camera, which was shared on X. In the clip, you can see several teens beating each other up, stomping one another, and throwing punches.

🚨ICYMI: last night a violent mob stormed the Six Flags in Georgia: Chaos erupted involving 500-600 teens that viciously beat and stomped out one another. The mob then began to shoot at the police. 1 teen was shot. Scores were arrested & taken to jail.pic.twitter.com/2HQ3nJYiKl — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) March 3, 2024

According to reports, the Cobb County Police Department said about 500 to 600 people were "running through the park and fighting."

In the video clip, you can see one group kicking someone on the ground as many others were seen scrambling and running after gunshots were fired.

"As officers followed the crowd out, ensuring they left the property, an unknown number of suspects fired at officers. An officer returned fire, striking one of the suspects," Cobb County Police Department said.

The suspect, whose name was not released by police, was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital after receiving medical treatment at the scene. His condition is unknown at this time.

🚨⚠️DEVELOPING: SHOOTING AT SIX FLAGS GEORGIA Opening day at the amusement park in Georgia turned violent, with brawls erupting inside the park and ending in a shooting involving Cobb County officers. pic.twitter.com/yr8mifsDao — Kacee Allen (@kaceerallen) March 3, 2024

Independent journalist Kacee Allen shared another video of the shooting, writing, "Opening day at the amusement park in Georgia turned violent, with brawls erupting inside the park and ending in a shooting involving Cobb County officers."

Six Flags Addresses The Shooting

Six flags shooting 💀 pic.twitter.com/9xRUXCfIIe — Fake throwed fights (@itshoggs) March 3, 2024

Six Flags Over Georgia addressed the shooting that took place on Saturday, however, they claim it did not happen on Six Flags property.

"It is incredibly disappointing that our community is disrupted at public events throughout the region by groups of underaged youth," Six Flags Over Georgia said in a statement.

"Just like other venues in the area, we are committed to keeping this type of trouble outside our park and off our property. There was police activity involving gunshots; we want to confirm there was no shooting at our property or parking lot," the company said, adding, "This took place on South Service Road which is not owned or operated by Six Flags. However, we join our community and the Atlanta region in our commitment to safety and security."

"We won't put up with that type of activity here," Six Flags said.