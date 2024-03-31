Police Searching for Chiefs' Rashee Rice After His Car Was Involved in a 6-Vehicle Accident in Texas

The Dallas Police Department tells PEOPLE that “occupants of the Lamborghini and the Corvette all ran from the scene”

Ryan Kang/Getty Kansas City Chiefs player Rashee Rice on Feb. 11, 2024.

A car allegedly belonging to Kansas City Chiefs player Rashee Rice was part of an accident involving six vehicles in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday.

Authorities told The Dallas Morning News that they are looking for the wide receiver, 23, as of Sunday because a Chevrolet Corvette believed to be registered or somehow connected to Rice was at the scene of the incident.

In a statement to PEOPLE, a Dallas Police Department spokesperson said the Corvette and a Lamborghini were speeding in the far-left lane of the 6600 block of northbound North Central Expressway shortly before 6:25 p.m. local time.

“The drivers lost control and the Lamborghini traveled onto the shoulder and hit the center median wall, causing a chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles,” the spokesperson continued.

They added, “The occupants of the Lamborghini and the Corvette all ran from the scene without stopping to determine if anyone needed medical help or providing their information.”

Michael Owens/Getty Rashee Rice poses for a portrait in 2023.

Two people in another vehicle were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, the spokesperson confirmed.

Two other drivers, meanwhile, were treated at the scene by Dallas Fire Rescue for minor injuries, they added.

The investigation and identification of the suspects are both ongoing.

Rice, who played in the 2024 Super Bowl as part of the champion Chiefs, played college football at Southern Methodist University in Dallas before being drafted by the Chiefs in the 2023 NFL Draft.

A representative for Rice, as well as one for the Chiefs, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.



