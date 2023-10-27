Police Officers Make HUGE Recovery In Maine Manhunt For Robert Card

Police have made a huge discovery in the massive manhunt for Robert Card as they recovered his cellphone.

The massive manhunt for Robert Card continues on as they search the river where his car was located, and the surrounding grounds. This comes after the FBI and local law enforcement surrounded a home believed to belong to Card Thursday evening. They had a standoff for several hours, however, it seems Card was not inside as emergency vehicles were seen leaving the scene later that evening.

Law enforcement, did, however, find a suicide note left by the suspect addressed to his son.

Police Officers Recover Robert Card's Cellphone

MEGA

Law enforcement is continuing to search both the bowling alley and the local bar as their investigation goes on. “I suspect that we are days away from completing those partial crime scenes,” the spokesperson said at a news conference Friday morning while addressing the public.

Divers were sent into the river on Friday morning near the boat dock where Card’s car was found to continue the search for the 40-year-old suspect, though they did make it clear that although divers will be searching the water, they still do not know if the suspect is in the river or if he is hiding somewhere else.

As the search for the 40-year-old continues, law enforcement has now recovered his cellphone, according to officials.

MEGA

The suspect is a sergeant first class in the U.S. Army Reserve, where he enlisted in the Reserve in 2002. He is assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 304th Infantry Regiment in Saco, Maine, U.S. Army spokesperson Bryce Dubee told CBS News.

The 40-year-old recently stated he was hearing voices, and had threatened to shoot up the National Guard base in Saco. He was then committed to a mental health facility for two weeks this summer.

Timeline of Maine Mass Shooting Events

MEGA

October 25 at 6:56 p.m. ET: The Auburn communications center received a 911 call of a male shooting in the Sparetime Recreation Center, a bowling alley located in the town of Lewiston, Maine.

October 25 at 7:08 p.m. ET: The communications center continued to receive multiple 911 calls about an active shooter inside a local bar, Schemengees Bar and Grille, in the same town of Lewiston. A total of 18 people have died thus far — Seven people at the Just-In-Time Recreation Bowling Alley, eight people at the local Schemengees Bar and Grille, and three people who were rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead. Several others are injured and remain at the hospital for care.

October 25 at 9:26 p.m. ET: Authorities learn Card’s identity after the Lewiston Police Department received a call identifying Card as the man in the photos released earlier in the evening.

October 25 at 9:56 p.m. ET: Robert Card's car was located about 8 miles southeast of Lewiston. It was a white Subaru at Pejepscot Boat Launch.

October 25 at 10:52 p.m. ET: Lewiston Police named Card “as a person of interest” in the shootings at Schemengees Bar and the bowling alley.

Lewiston Maine Police Department

October 26 around 5:30 p.m. ET: A video was shared to social media that showed the FBI standing outside of a home in Bowdoin, Maine, with their weapons pointed at the end of the road, yelling “It’s the FBI, open the door” several times.

October 26 around 8:00 p.m. ET: As the FBI raided the suspect’s home, a suicide note was found from Card, addressed to his son. It is unclear at this time what the note exactly said, and Card’s whereabouts are still unknown.

October 27 around 10:00 a.m. ET: Authorities begin searching the river and surrounding areas where Card's car was located.

October 27 around 1:50 p.m. ET: Law enforcement recovers Card's cellphone.

Robert Card remains at large.