Police Officer Arrested For Breaking Into Ex-Boyfriend's Home And Beating His New Partner

An OPP officer will appear in court on Friday after she reportedly broke into her ex-boyfriend's home and assaulted his new partner.

According to CTV News, the alleged victim, Chantelle Stamcos said Constable Amanda Farrell was upset her ex-boyfriend had moved on and broke into their home to confront the couple.

"It was 15 minutes of terror," Stamcos said to CTV News. "It was very scary. She was in full uniform, hand on her weapon most of the time."

"We at point said, 'If you don't leave, we're going to call the police,' and she said, 'I am the police.'"

After the alleged incident, Farrell filed charges against her ex-boyfriend and said he had assaulted her. She eventually dropped the charges.

Farrell has since been charged with breaking-and-entering with intent to commit an indictable offence, two counts of assault, criminal harassment, mischief, and forcible confinement.

"I was very worried because I kept asking the police, 'Can you at least just tell me she had her weapon taken away?" Stamcos said. "At least just tell me she's not responding to calls in my area anymore."

The OPP declined to comment on the situation to CTV News but did confirm Farrell was on an unrelated leave.

Farrell is set to appear in court virtually on Friday.