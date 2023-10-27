Police Give MAJOR Update In Maine Manhunt, Searching Waterways For Suspect

A massive manhunt is still underway for Robert Card, the man responsible behind the Maine mass shooting on Wednesday evening.

Early Friday morning, police gave a major update to the ongoing Maine manhunt for the army veteran responsible for killing 18 people.

Law Enforcement Addresses Maine Manhunt For Robert Card

Late Thursday afternoon, the FBI and local law enforcement surrounded a home believed to belong to Card. They had a standoff for several hours, however, it seems Card was not inside as emergency vehicles were seen leaving the scene later that evening.

Law enforcement, did, however, find a suicide note left by the suspect addressed to his son.

Friday morning, a press conference was held at Lewiston City Hall where authorities stated that during the overnight hours, officers and investigators have been continuing to work 530+ tips and leads that have come in from the general public.

Law enforcement is continuing to search both the bowling alley and the local bar as their investigation goes on. "I suspect that we are days away from completing those partial crime scenes," the spokesperson said at the news conference while addressing the public.

Divers will be sent into the river on Friday near the boat dock where Card's car was found to continue the search for the 40-year-old suspect, though they did make it clear that although divers will be searching the water, they still do not know if the suspect is in the river or if he is hiding somewhere else.

The public was promised that a press conference will occur every morning at 10 a.m. to keep everyone up-to-date with the latest information.

This story is developing...

Timeline of Maine Mass Shooting and Maine Manhunt For Robert Card

Robert Card is the man responsible for killing at least 18 people, and injuring several others, late Wednesday night. A murder warrant has been issued for his arrest. He is facing eight counts of murder, Maine State Police Col. William G. Ross said.

Police say he is only facing eight counts for now because only eight victims have been identified. It is expected that more murder counts will come in the warrant as more victims are identified.

On October 25 at approximately 6:56 p.m. ET, the Auburn communications center received a 911 call of a male shooting in the Sparetime Recreation Center, a bowling alley located in the town of Lewiston, Maine.

Then, around 7:08 p.m. ET, the communications center continued to receive multiple 911 calls about an active shooter inside a local bar, Schemengees Bar and Grille, in the same town of Lewiston.

Authorities found the suspect’s white Subaru at a location in Lisbon, several miles southeast of Lewiston, where the shootings took place Wednesday night. They recovered a firearm from the vehicle, and are testing and tracing the gun to determine if it was involved in the shooting.

After locating the car, a massive manhunt was underway to locate the suspect, who was considered to be armed and dangerous. Around 5:30 p.m. EST, a video was shared to social media that showed the FBI standing outside of a home in Bowdoin, Maine, with their weapons pointed at the end of the road, yelling “It’s the FBI, open the door” several times.