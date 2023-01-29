Police Investigating After Kanye West Is Filmed Grabbing Woman's Cellphone

An irritated Ye — formerly known as Kanye West — was caught on video when he apparently snatched a woman’s cellphone from her hands as she photographed him from inside her car and hurled it into the street.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to a number of publications that Ye was under investigation for alleged battery after the office received a complaint about the confrontation on Friday.

Ye left the area before sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene, TMZ reported.

The unidentified woman and Ye, who had been traveling in his car, were both stopped at a stoplight in Newbury Park in Southern California when the rapper approached the woman’s vehicle.

“Y’all ain’t gonna run up on me like that. If I say stop,” the newlywed (who married Yeezy designer Bianca Censori earlier this month) can be heard telling the woman through the car window in video footage.

“I wasn’t running,” she answers.

She continues to hold her phone up and photograph Ye as he demands, “Stop with your cameras.”

“I know, but, Kanye, you’re a celebrity,” she says. Before she can finish her sentence, Ye yanks the phone from her hands and hurls it into the street.

He then returned to his SUV and drove off, TMZ reported.

No one was injured in the confrontation and there were no arrests as of late Friday, The Ventura County Star reported.

