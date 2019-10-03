Police Arrest 6 in Connection with HQ Trivia Co-Founder Colin Kroll's Overdose Death

Police and federal agents have arrested six people in connection with the death of HQ Trivia co-founder Colin Kroll.

Kroll was found dead in his New York City Apartment on Dec. 16, 2018. He died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, fluoroisobutyryl fentanyl, heroin and cocaine, PEOPLE confirmed. He was 34.

On Wednesday, six members of an alleged drug delivery service — Christian Baez, 33, Luis Meson, 31, Gregoris Martinez, 34, Kevin Grullon, 25, Joiffrey Urena, 27, and Ariel Tavarez, 38 — called Mike’s Candyshop were arrested and charged with distributing heroin and cocaine — that included a dose that resulted in Kroll’s death, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced, ABC News reported.

Kroll was allegedly a customer of Mike’s Candyshop — an alleged drug trafficking organization that delivered heroin and cocaine on demand to customers in New York City.

“As alleged, these defendants operated a covert on-demand delivery service for the distribution of highly addictive and dangerous drugs,” U.S. Attorney Geoff Berman said, according to ABC News.

“The illicit enterprise allegedly allowed people to order heroin and cocaine to their doorstep simply by calling the business phone number with the same convenience as if they were ordering pizza,” special agent Peter Fitzhugh, who is in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in New York, said, ABC News reported.

The charge brought against Baez, Meson, Martinez, Grullon, Urena and Tavarez carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison, ABC News reported. They appeared before a judge in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday.

“Anyone who deals in illegal narcotics must understand that the nation’s best investigators will stop at nothing to fight crime and keep safe all the people we serve,” NYPD Commissioner James P. O’Neill said in a statement obtained by ABC News.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

A contact for Mike’s Candyshop could not immediately be found.

The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner ruled in a statement released in February that Kroll’s death was accidental and due to acute intoxication from the mixed drugs.