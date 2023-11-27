Polarizing country star Jason Aldean will play Alpine Valley Music Theatre next summer

Jason Aldean will stop at Alpine Valley Music Theatre Aug. 17 as part of his "Highway Desperado" tour.

Polarizing country star Jason Aldean has announced his 24-date “Highway Desperado” tour, spanning from May to October, and Alpine Valley Music Theatre is one of the stops.

Aldean will be at the East Troy amphitheater Aug. 17, with Chase Matthew, Austin Snell and Dee Jay Silver opening.

Aldean was last in the area to headline Country Thunder in Twin Lakes this July — the same month the recurring country hitmaker had his first No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100, “Try That in a Small Town.”

It also was the most controversial song of Aldean’s career. Critics were outraged by the implied endorsement of violence, and they suggested the song and music video had racist dog whistles, assertions Aldean denied.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at jasonaldean.com, with prices to be announced.

