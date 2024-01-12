Pokemon Horizons anime has been delayed even further on Netflix

You're going to have to wait even longer to see the Pokemon Horizons anime on Netflix, as the series has just been delayed two more weeks on the streaming service.

Pokemon Horizons: The Series is now set to hit Netflix on March 7. The show had previously been set to launch on February 23. "We know fans around the world are looking forward to local debuts of the highly-anticipated, new animated Pokémon series - and it's almost here," the official announcement proclaims. "Get ready for adventure with Liko, Sprigatito, and friends in the world of Pokémon!"

It's a bizarre delay, especially given that the show has been available in the UK since early December 2023, and that it began its original airing in Japan nearly a year ago. In our Pokemon Horizons: The Series review, Bradley called it a "a warm, fuzzy step into the unknown that will make you feel like a kid again," which bodes well for its US debut on Netflix.

The new series marks a major turning point for the Pokemon anime, which featured the journeys of 10-year-old Pokemon trainer Ash Ketchum and his beloved companion Pikachu for the show's entire 26-year run. Pokemon Horizons shifts the focus to a pair of new protagonists. As the official description puts it, the show features "an exciting new Pokémon story featuring the adventures of Liko and Roy, as well as the many friends and foes they encounter! Meet interesting groups like the Rising Volt Tacklers and the Explorers, plus other important characters and countless Pokémon along the way."

