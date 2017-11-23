The most pointless uses of CGI in movies

If a film script requires a ruddy great dragon or giant space station, then CGI effects are obviously the best way to go.

Since CGI became possible and affordable for movie studios in the late 1980s though, it’s also been used for the most random and minor reasons.

From groin bulge reduction to making water more… watery, these are the special effects the world could have lived without.

Green Lantern’s costume



View photos

We’re not entirely sure why Warner Brothers decided to give Ryan Reynolds an all-CGI superhero costume in 2011’s Green Lantern, surely it would have been cheaper to just – we don’t know – make one?

If they were worried about a proper costume looking silly, then that plan spectacularly backfired – we’d take basically anything over the weird floaty mess they ended up with.

Thankfully, Ryan Reynold got to wear a proper super-suit in Deadpool, even sneaking in a reference to his previous outfit – with Deadpool insisting his costume shouldn’t be “green…or animated!”

Henry Cavill’s moustache

View photos World Premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ Justice League – Arrivals – Los Angeles, California, U.S., 13/11/2017 – Actor Henry Cavill. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni More

When Warner Brothers brought in Joss Whedon for extensive Justice League reshoots, he was faced with the task of completely redoing the film’s Superman storyline.

Usually, that would be a difficult enough job – making sure that reshoot scenes fit seamlessly with what’s already been shot isn’t easy.

What made Whedon’s reshoot plans just that extra bit tougher to execute was the fact Henry Cavill had grown a rather impressive moustache (for his role in Mission Impossible 6) since finishing his work as Superman on Justice LeagueJ. And Paramount refused to let him shave it for the reshoots.

Thus began the saga of the most pointless CGI effect of them all – removing Superman’s moustache (oh, how we want to see the unadjusted footage from those scenes of Superman fighting Steppenwolf looking like someone’s dad) from all of the reshoot footage. That’s despite the fact it would clearly be easier (and cheaper) to make a stick-on version from stuff found on a hairdresser’s floor than it was to – badly – render out Superman’s top lip.

If you’ve seen Justice League, you’ll know they weren’t entirely successful, leading to the world’s first case of the ‘uncanny-valley effect’ being caused by someone’s mouth, and making all of the reshoot scenes really easy to identify.

Never has such a small patch of face-fuzz caused so much difficulty. As it turns out, Superman’s greatest weakness isn’t Kryptonite after all, it’s a contractual moustache.

Waterworld’s water

View photos

One thing 1995’s Waterworld has lots of, apart from script issues, is water. Apparently not enough though. CGI blue stuff was bafflingly added to fill out backdrops and improve splashes.

Your Highness’ pants

View photos Your Highness’ Natalie Portman gets a CGI pants change (Universal Pictures). More