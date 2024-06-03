Point Break Music Festival hits the sand

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — With music, fun and great vibes the Point Break Music Festival kicked off its first day at The Oceanfront Saturday.

It’s the first time the festival has been put on. Staff told 10 On Your Side that everything went off without a hitch, and festival goers said the event turned out to be everything they had hoped for.

Point Break Festival in Virginia Beach. Photo by WAVY’s Cortez Grayson.

“We were very excited to hear about the reggae fest and that Wiz [Khalifa] is coming,” Virginia Beach native Sadie Arseneault said. “Every year I see Rebelution, so it’s literally the perfect weekend to start off summer. So, we’re very excited.”

The festival boasts big name artists like Stephen Marely, Wiz Khalifa, Sublime and more.

10 On Your Side asked which artists people were most excited to see.

“Rebelution hands down. Wiz Khalifa for me,” Arseneault and her friend Laura Hildebrandt said.

Other festival goers had a different answer.

“Sublime and Pepper and Stephen Marely,” Virginia Beach residents Kasan Williams and Peri Ott said.

The Point Break Festival wasn’t the only event on the beach.

The JACKALOPE fest also hit The Oceanfront full of action sports like base jumping, skateboarding and more. Both festivals turned out to be a great start to summer in Virginia Beach.

