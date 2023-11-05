Poetry from Daily Life: Not sure where to start? Join the 'Word of the Month' challenge

Many of the most memorable poems ever written came from daily life. When we write about ourselves, we are on familiar ground.

A poem is the most concise way of expressing what we want to say. It can be short or long, but usually short. We can arrange a poem into groups (stanzas) of short lines that may or may not have a sense of rhythm and may or may not end in a rhyme. It can be humorous or serious, sad or silly, true or false. There is no shame in writing a poem poorly. The shame would be in never writing a poem at all.

There is no “best way” to get started writing a poem, but one way that works is my “Word of the Month Poetry Challenge.” Its simplicity is what makes it practical. It is based on the principal that every word holds stories and each of us will discover those stories based on our own experiences. On the first day of every month, I post a new word on my blog at http://davidlharrison.wordpress.com.

It doesn’t matter if you are new to writing poems or are a well-published pro. Word of the Month Poetry Challenge is an exercise to help you get started or keep you going as a poet. Think of it as calisthenics for your imagination. Consider the word until it starts “talking to you.” Then write a poem and post it on my blog. The first time you post, I’ll need to approve you. After that, you can post anytime. A community of poets who frequently visit my blog will soon make you feel at home. At the end of the month, I delete all the poems and comments to start with a clean slate. It doesn’t matter how well your poem turns out, especially if you haven’t written many poems before. This is merely a way to take your poetic skills out for a little walk. Since I started doing this in 2009, it has attracted poets across the United States and beyond. Many of them seldom miss a month posting a poem.

There are two divisions of Word of the Month Poetry Challenge. Both can be found along the top of my blog page. The one for adults is labelled “Adult W.O.M. Poems.” The division for children is labelled “Young Poets W.O.M. Poems.” Teachers can post up to three student poems per month in the appropriate “Young Poets W.O.M. Poems” group. Student poets also receive positive comments from adults who are delighted to see the work of young writers. Teacher feedback tells us how much it means to their students to be “published” on a blog and read by real poets.

Posting is easy. Click on the boxes at the top of the page and follow the guidelines. Questions? Ask me. I often place information about Word of the Month and other poetic issues on my daily blog posts. Tell others who might be interested in taking the challenge.

David L. Harrison is the Missouri Poet Laureate and Drury University Poet Laureate. He has published more than 100 books for young people and educators. You can find more on his website, davidlharrison.com, and reach him by email at davidlharrison1@att.net.

