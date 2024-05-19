Podz gifts rapper Gunna signed Warriors jersey after Bay Area show originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Playing for the Warriors certainly has its perks.

Thanks to Golden State's dynastic trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, the Warriors have become a premiere attraction for celebrities locally and around the world.

Four-time Grammy-nominated rapper Gunna is the latest celebrity to ingratiate himself with a Warriors star. Except it wasn't with Curry, Thompson or Green.

Warriors rookie Brandin Podziemski met with and gifted a signed jersey to the rapper backstage after his show on Sunday at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco.

Podziemski's message read "One Of Wun!!" -- the name of the rapper's newly released album -- with his signature underneath.

With Curry, Thompson and Green nearing the ends of their NBA careers, Podziemski and fellow young stars Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody could be the next homegrown Warriors core looking to keep Golden State on the map.

