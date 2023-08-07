'The Pod Generation' sneak peek: 'What brings you all here today?'

Watch an exclusive clip of Emilia Clarke and Chiwetel Ejiofor in their acclaimed Sundance drama.

Video Transcript

- What brings you all here today?

- We're having a hard time finding our balance as a family. Like, everything seems to be revolving around pod.

- The baby. Baby, I'm sorry. I don't see a pod. I see a baby.

- Everyone in the family needs to make adjustments to welcome this new addition. Your family dynamics are about to undergo tremendous changes, and these changes directly affect you.

- Yes. Thanks for that, Eliza.

- Yeah, I just, I feel as though Alvy is able to bond with our child, but I'm not.

- I just-- I just spend more time with pod. You know, it's as simple as that, you know? I mean, maybe that attachment theory wasn't that crazy after all. What do you think about attachment theory, Eliza?

- It's obsolete, Alvy.

- As a mother, I should feel connected.

- You're overthinking it.

- You are completely tuned to the pod.

- You just give yourself some time, you know? Honey, maybe it's hormonal.

- Hormonal? What do you mean, hormonal? Why do you get the hormones?

- Well, I'm not saying that I have them, although I did forget my phone in the fridge. And, I mean, I have been feeling--

- Maybe I'm-- maybe I'm just not ready to be a mother.