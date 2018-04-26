Plot for Keanu Reeves action sequel John Wick 3 revealed

John Wick fans rejoice – there’s news from the forthcoming John Wick: Chapter 3.

Helmed by Chad Stahelski, the stuntman who co-directed the first movie with David Leitch (also a stuntman), and directed the second one solo, it will find our haunted, recently ex-communicated hitman in a bit of a pickle.

“John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is on the run for two reasons,” reads the synopsis, as spied by Collider at the Las Vegas CinemaCon event.

“He’s being hunted for a global $14 million dollar open contract on his life, and for breaking a central rule: taking a life on Continental Hotel grounds.

“The victim was a member of the High Table who ordered the open contract. John should have already been executed, except the Continental’s manager, Winston, has given him a one-hour grace period before he’s “Excommunicado” – membership revoked, banned from all services and cut off from other members.

“John uses the service industry to stay alive as he fights and kills his way out of New York City.”

Alongside Reeves, Ian McShane, Ruby Rose, Common, Laurence Fishburne and Lance Reddick will all be reprising their roles.

Though only relatively modest hits for studio Lionsgate, the ultra-violent John Wick ($88 million) and John Wick: Chapter 2 ($171 million), found themselves critically lauded, and quickly became cult hits.

The third instalment is due to arrive in a hail of bullets on May 17, 2019.

