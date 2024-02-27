Plies Wants Black People To Wake Up Regarding Donald Trump: “He Think Y’all Is This Stupid”

There is a contingent of Black voters who stand by Donald Trump, no matter what he says. For some, this directly calls their morality or intelligence into question, with Plies recently ranting about the controversial former President while urging them to open their eyes.

Trump is currently campaigning to be re-elected to his second term in office. While speaking at an event in Columbia, S.C. last week, he suggested that Black people support him and his bid for the presidency because he was indicted over the last few years; essentially, they can connect with him because he is being discriminated against, just like they have been throughout history.

The “My Lil Bih” artist was amused by this, but also used it as an opportunity to wake his people up to what was going on.

“(They Criminals Just Like Me),” he wrote with laughing emojis in an Instagram post summarizing what the polarizing 77-year-old businessman said. His caption accompanied a clip of Trump’s wild statement and CNN anchor Laura Coates’ bewildered reaction.

“I’m Not Even Gone Lie I’m Starting To Like The Casual Racism He Gives U,” Plies wrote. “Keep Treating Them Like ‘Tim Scott’ Trump!!! They’ll Jump Even Higher For U!!!”

There was an air of mockery in the Fort Myers, Fla. rapper’s statement, as he was aware that such a statement likely wouldn’t deter people from blindly supporting Trump.

“Before The Election He Gone Flat Out Call Them A ‘Ni**a’…,” he predicted in a second post joined by a video where Trump called his Black voters the “Black ones” during the same speech. “I Guarantee It & His Numbers Gone Go Thru The Roof!! This Is Why He’s Loved By His Base. Cause He [Says] The [Quiet] Part Out Loud!!! Keep [Proving] Who America Really Is!!”

In the last clip he shared, Trump told his Black voters that he got indicted “for them” and Plies found humor in this, as well.

“Black People He Got Indicted FOR U,” Plies wrote sarcastically. “He Stole Classified Documents FOR U, He [Tried] Stealing A Election FOR U, He Started A Insurrection FOR U, He Frauded New York FOR U, He Paid Hush Money Payments FOR U, He [Assaulted]/Raped [E. Jean] Carroll FOR U!! Yep He Think Y’all Is This Stupid & In Most Cases He’s Right!!!!”

Plies being the voice of reason in political matters is a wild reality to accept, but in 2024 it shouldn’t be so much of a shock. In November 2022, he put pressure on the government to provide resources to Florida residents following Hurricane Ian.

“Dear America: If We Can Give Ukraine & Ukrainians Over $15.2 Billion To Fight A War. It’s No Way In Hell Any Americans Needing [Assistance] After Hurricane Ian Should Go Without,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “U Politicians Ask Us For Our Votes Not Ukrainians!!”

If Donald Trump’s wild comments don’t turn people away, perhaps Plies’ efforts will eventually work.

?? Dear America: If We Can Give Ukraine & Ukrainians Over $15.2 Billion To Fight A War. It’s No Way In Hell Any Americans Needing Assistant After Hurricane Ian Should Go Without. U Politicians Ask Us For Our Votes Not Ukrainians!! — Plies (@plies) September 28, 2022

More from VIBE.com