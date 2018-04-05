Please look at this photo of Daniel Day-Lewis using a flip phone

What do we know about Sir Daniel Day-Lewis? The esteemed actor has won three Oscars for his unparalleled nuanced performances in roles like Bill the Butcher, Daniel Plainview, and Abraham Lincoln. He is famously devoted to his craft, a method actor who will spend months—years—researching roles and never dropping character during his time on set. But who is the man behind the characters? Thanks to the social media journalism of writer Karen Han, we have learned something new about the legend: He uses a flip phone.

for everyone who asked for pictorial evidence pic.twitter.com/D4rHXPljZp — karen han (@karenyhan) April 5, 2018

Please, for all of our sakes, look at this photo of Daniel Day-Lewis casually using a flip phone while riding on the subway in New York City. A flip phone!

There are a few possible explanations: Is he, perhaps, studying to get into the role of “2005 Commuter” in a new film by P.T. Anderson? Or have his years of expert research simply made the apps one might find on a smartphone completely unnecessary? Why would Daniel Day-Lewis ever need Google Maps when he has spent months learning how to track and navigate through the unforgiving wilderness for his role in The Last of the Mohicans? What purpose could Daniel Day-Lewis ever conceive for podcasts when he can recite all of the speeches of Abraham Lincoln, our nation’s most famous orator, by memory?

A few other questions I would like to discuss with regards to this picture—namely: What is going on with that hat?

May all of us be so lucky as to one day see Reynolds Woodcock himself on a subway train (and truly, since Sir Daniel disappears into his roles, anyone you see on a train could be Daniel Day-Lewis). And if you do see him, be polite and don’t interrupt, because we all know he simply has no time for confrontations.