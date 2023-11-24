Amazon Marked Down the New Playstation 5 Slim Model for Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

For Black Friday, Amazon marked down Sony’s new refresh of the PlayStation 5 — which is slimmer and sleeker than previous models — to its all-time lowest price ever.

The new PS5 “Slim” model bundled with “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” is priced at $499, or $61 off, at Amazon — that’s an 11% savings.

The console is more than 30% smaller by volume and 18% lighter than the previous model. However, it has the same specs and features, including backwards compatibility with PS4 games, up to 120fps with 120Hz output for very smooth action with little-to-no motion blur, 4K gaming with HDR picture quality for vibrant and bright colors and darker black levels.

The PS5 Slim features four USB ports (two front USB-C and two back USB-A) for inputs, peripherals and expansion, while it comes with HDMI out and Ethernet ports. Sony bummed up its on-board storage too with 1TB of space instead of 825GB from the last version.

Since this is the disc edition of the console, it comes with a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray drive that’s detachable to make it even slimmer when not in use. Meanwhile, the PS5 Slim keeps its white look and feel from the original, but now includes a new four-panel design (top two panels are glossy, while the bottom two are matte) that makes it more customizable.

Meanwhile, Sony’s new console is bundled with and “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” at Amazon. The game itself retails for $69.99, but Sony is basically including it for free with the PS5 Slim. It also comes with a Sony PS5 DualSense wireless controller, an HDMI cable, an AC power cable and a horizontal stand. Unfortunately, the vertical stand is not included.

On sale for $499.99 (was $559.99) at Amazon, the new Sony PlayStation 5 Slim model (Disc Edition) with “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” is available for Black Friday. You can watch a brief teaser trailer for the console, below.

