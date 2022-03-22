Playmate claims Hugh Hefner drugged and raped her: ‘I wanted to just die’

Former playmate Susie Krabacher appeared on Secrets of Playboy , Monday, and during the episode she claimed the magazine’s founder Hugh Hefner drugged and raped her. Krabacher was Miss May 1983.

"I don't remember laying down. I don't remember if I even said anything to him about Playmate of the Year. I woke up with him on top of me, he was naked and my pants were off," Krabacher alleges.

"I thought that I was having a nightmare because it didn't seem possible. I thought I was reliving the last time that my grandfather had done this to me... This old man with his mouth gaping open was a real thing. He was a real person, it was Hefner," she emotionally continues. "He looked like Satan. He just looked so — just a creep."

Hefner has been accused of enabling sexual assault from his celebrity friends. Recently, the docuseries explored his relationship with Bill Cosby and Jim Brown, who also allegedly raped. This is the first time the series has focused on Hefner raping someone.

"The next morning I was so ashamed, I wanted to just die," recalled Krabacher.

To make matters even worse, Krabacher believes Hefner tried to gaslight her following the assault.

“He never mentioned it,” she said. “The only explanation is that he was hiding it from me to make me doubt that it happened. Maybe, to make me forget about it? But you don't forget. Never.”

Despite being the victim of a heinous crime, Krabacher has moved on with her life, co-founding Haiti Children which provides care and education to abandoned, orphaned and disabled children in Haiti.

“I'm better than what happened to me,” Krabacher said. “I'm valued. I'm loved. I'm very much expecting to go to heaven. And I very much think that I'm now safe in my home.”