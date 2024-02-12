Players presenting 'Becky's New Car' Feb. 16-18 at Mall of Monroe

MONROE — Monroe Community Players will present the comedy “Becky’s New Car” by Steven Dietz at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 and 17 and 2 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Players’ studio theater at the Mall of Monroe, 2121 N. Monroe St., unit 400.

“’Becky’s New Car’ answers the question what might happen if you are tempted to flee your own life,” the Players’ David P. Wahr said.

The play follows Becky Foster who is caught in middle age, middle management and in a middling marriage, with no prospects for change on the horizon. She’s in a comfortable, but boring rut.

Rehearsing the terrace scene from "Becky's New Car" are (from left): David Wahr, Kathleen McBee and Ron Roberts. Show dates are Feb. 16-18.

“Then one night a socially inept and grief-struck multi-millionaire happens into the car dealership where Becky works. Becky is offered nothing short of a new life, and you get to ride shotgun on her journey,” Wahr said.

The cast includes Jim Abb as Steve, Sharon Buckley as Ginger, Kathleen McBee as Becky Foster, Brystyn Nadeau as Kensington Hermoine Flood, Ron Roberts as Joe Foster, Mark Thornton as Chris Foster and Wahr as Walter Flood.

The cast for "Becky's New Car" includes (standing, from left): Sharon Buckley, Jim Abb, David Wahr, Mark Thornton, Ron Roberts and Brystyn Nadeau. Sitting is Kathleen McBee.

Directors are Brian Burchette-Ross and Ronald Roberts.

“It is an honor to be working with such a talented and hard working group of actors,” Burchette-Ross said. “’Becky’s New Car’ is both a wonderful comedy and cautionary tale of what happens when you start thinking the grass is truly greener on the other side. There is something for everyone in this show, and it truly is a must-see.”

Tickets are $15 and are available at monroecommunityplayers.org or at the door.

