Playboy pic dead: Jared Leto says he never intended to play Hugh Hefner

EXCLUSIVE: Not surprisingly, Playboy Enterprises has put the brakes on a planned biopic about Hugh Hefner with Brett Ratner directing as well as other projects with the filmmaker’s RatPac Entertainment. Earlier this month, trades ran with the news that Jared Leto was set to play Hefner. In fact calls to the Suicide Squad‘s rep reveal that the Oscar-winning actor never had any attention to play Hefner.

“Jared Leto is not and was not attached to a Brett Ratner directed Hugh Hefner film, nor will he be working with him in the future. Earlier reports were incorrect and not confirmed by his representatives,” said Leto’s rep this afternoon.

Earlier today Playboy Enterprises told Deadline: “We are deeply troubled to learn about the accusations against Brett Ratner. We find this kind of behavior completely unacceptable. We are putting all further development of our projects with RatPac Entertainment on hold until we are able to review the situation further.”

Given the accusations made against Ratner today by six women who went on the record with the Los Angeles Times, it would be impossible to imagine that the Rush Hour filmmaker would even make a feature about the sex empire media tycoon Hefner.

