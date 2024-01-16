Playboi Carti Drops Video for New Song ‘EvilJ0rdan’

Playboi Carti performs at Wireless Festival 2023 - Credit: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Playboi Carti is on a roll this January. Having recently dropped the single “BackR00ms,” his most recent collaboration with Travis Scott, the Atlanta rapper has now released a new song called “EvilJ0rdan.”

The track was accompanied by a video in which Carti, rapping in a messy kitchen with his durag shaped like the bunny ears from Mr. Bungle’s The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny Demo, sips out of a Hello Kitty-mug while his friends make it rain with stacks of cash on the counter.

This is the latest in a string of releases from Carti, who has been dropping new songs at a steady pace since the closing weeks of 2023. Although no date has been given for the release of his new album, reportedly titled I Am Music, this would be his first album release since 2020’s Whole Lotta Red, which featured songs with Kid Cudi, Kanye West, and Future.

Carti’s much anticipated third studio album I Am Music was recently named one of the 10 Rap Albums to Look Forward to in 2024. “So far, his new sound appears to depart from the vamp aesthetic he launched with 2020’s Whole Lotta Red, aligning somewhat with the early 2000s resurgence in the air, except from the vantage point of aughts-era Atlanta rap,” wrote Rolling Stone. “Carti’s new album is poised to be one of the first major rap releases of the year. After the genre’s drop in the charts in 2023, Carti could dispel much of the discourse around rap’s supposed loss of mainstream influence.”

Carti was slated to commence his tour across North America beginning on Jan. 14 in Salt Lake City — but on Jan. 8, Rolling Stone confirmed the run of shows for his scheduled tour were now marked as “TBD” on both Carti’s website and on Ticketmaster where tickets are still available for purchase.

It’s unclear whether Carti will still hit the road, but he was set to perform through North America throughout late January and February, with stops in cities including New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Seattle.

