Just as surely as his foes can build a teeming lair in a volcano, Bond has a gadget, and a wry quip, to deploy at just the right time to rescue humankind. For the first time in 25 films — and remember that spoiling warning — James Bond dies. In Cary Joji Fukunaga's film, Daniel Craig's fifth and final turn as the British spy, there is no doubt — no maybe he escaped if he suddenly found a jet pack or something — to the conclusion of “No Time to Die.”