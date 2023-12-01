Plattsburgh State Gospel Choir's Soulful Christmas 2023 says hello to tradition

Dec. 1—PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State Gospel Choir veers away from Motor City for Saturday's performance of "Soulful Christmas 2023" at the E. Glenn Giltz Auditorium, Hawkins Halls, SUNY Plattsburgh.

"We're going back to our Soulful Christmas theme," Artistic Director Dexter L. Criss, PhD, said.

"The last couple of Christmases, we were talking about the Motown Soulful Christmas and that was well received, but we felt like we should go back to our more general Soulful Christmas theme."

Hosted by Ed Mason, the festive program features special guests, Dr. Learie Nurse and Akua Smith, and the Plattsburgh State Gospel Choir and its Praise Dancers led by Keeley Hurley and Step Team led by Jerrique Ortiz.

Dexter switches off director duties during the concert to Associate Artistic Director '09, Andrea D. Ogle, Jonathan Ellwanger, and Alexander Malsan.

"Soulful Christmas 2023" showcases the choir's unique sound, a harmonic fusion of traditional gospel, urban gospel, contemporary Christian music, all blended heavily with Caribbean and Afrocentric rhythms and spiritual overtones.

The energetic musical arrangements of the 50-voice chorus and 8-piece band jingle-jangle the audience into the spirit of Christmastide.

The Choir's gospel-savvy band, led by the extremely talented Jeff Wheel (Lead Guitar), includes Marty McRae (Trombone), Cole Picard (Trumpet), Ryan Ochs (Sax), Chris Shacklett (Bass Guitar), Andric Severance (Piano), Tyler Mast (Organ) and Caleb Bronz (Percussion).

Curated selections include Andrew Craig's energetic rendition of "Oh Come All Ye Faithful", and Music City Mass Choir's splendid version of "Hark the Herald Angels Sing."

NEW BLOOD

This season's concert will feature many amazing new student soloists such as Jerrique Ortiz, Gabrielle Wrisley, Violet Mawere, Bel Morley, Candace Nelson and Kimolie Heslop.

But not to be left out, are the choir's seasoned community members, Sara Munson, Gina Lindsey, Brett Carpenter and Barbara Criss.

"We built back up," Dr. Criss said.

"It's still not where it was pre-COVID, but definitely we are growing and looking to grow more that's for sure. We are still welcoming new members for the spring.

"As far as new soloists, Sarah Munson, who a lot of people know from many of the plays and theater things that she's doing. She's phenomenal, absolutely phenomenal. I saw her perform. She had a solo in the play I saw in the summer, and I said, 'Wow. Okay. I have to approach Sarah.' I was just so elated when she said absolutely. So, she's going to blow the crowd away."

Kimolie Heslop will duet with Dr. Learie Nurse on "Three King," a soulful adaptation written by Criss himself.

A native of Barbados, Nurse is no stranger to the SUNY Plattsburgh family. While as a doctoral student at the University of Vermont in the mid 2000's, Learie served as the SUNY Plattsburgh Gospel Choir's Praise Team Leader and was known affectionately as the "Donnie McClurkin of the North Country".

Learie's vocal abilities have taken him to many countries in the Caribbean and in Europe. He is the current Vice-President of Enrollment Management and Student Affairs at Kutztown University.

Learie also worked as a counselor with EOP at SUNY Plattsburgh after receiving his Master's in Education in Interdisciplinary Studies at UVM.

"For those who know Donnie McClurkin know that aren't many people who can compare themselves to Donnie," Criss said.

"I hold Learie in that regard. He's the only one I've ever met personally who can sing like that. So, he is phenomenal, and I'm glad to have him back."

GLOBAL MINISTRY

Smith is an international minister and prophetic worship leader, writing and recording throne room inspired music. Her ministry has spanned 30-plus years with a focus on leading people into the transforming presence of the Holy Spirit, while propelling them toward their purpose, destiny and identity.

She attended Christ for the Nations Institute in Dallas, Texas; lived and ministered in Uganda, East Africa for seven years and has since ministered on almost every continent of the globe.

Through her ministry she equips people to be partners with God to see their lives, churches, cities and nations transformed by His presence. Smith and her family recently relocated from Tyler, Texas to northern Vermont, where she is a Senior Account Executive with Cigna Healthcare of Vermont.

"Akua Smith has performed all over the world in her different ministries," Criss said.

"She's going to bring that praise and worship gift to it. I think we have definitely perhaps a more powerful solo slate than we've had. I still have Barbara Criss, my wife. She is doing a solo. I still have Gina and Brett. They are singing as part of the ensemble. I think what gospel music is known for is those powerful soloists."

The program's second half jump off with the Step Team followed by Ellwanger directing the choir's rendition of "Keep Your Lamps Trimmed and Burning."

Soloist Gabrielle Wrisley, a former Peru High School Central classmate of the artistic director's late son, Dalton Rashad Criss (July 30, 2001-August 20, 2019), will duet with Ortiz on "God Gave Me A Song."

"She has an amazing voice that I'm just so eager for everybody to hear," Criss said.

"On 'God Gave Me A Song,' she and Jerrique (Ortiz), I think that's going to be the crowd favorite."

