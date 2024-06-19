Plane passenger who took 2-hour nap stunned to find out where he ended up: ‘I would cry’

This redefined the expression “head trip.”

A UK plane passenger awoke from a long nap thinking he’d arrived at the destination, only to realize that the aircraft was still stuck at the gate, as detailed in a clip with 3.5 million views on TikTok.

A UK plane passenger awoke from a long nap thinking he’d arrived at the destination, only to realize that the aircraft was nowhere close. @fionaweizman/TikTok

Fortunately, the passenger managed to see the funny side of the fiasco. @fionaweizman/TikTok

“We found that funnier than he did. Sorry mate, we still haven’t left!” fellow flyer Fiona Weizman, who filmed the passenger’s hilarious reaction, wrote in the clip’s caption.

The traveler had reportedly zonked out aboard an EasyJet plane that was slated to fly from London, UK to Split, Croatia.

The plane was slated to fly from the UK to Croatia. Getty Images

When this inflight Rip Van Winkle awoke two hours later, the traveler saw they were on a runway, which led him to believe they’d arrived in the Eastern European city.

However, his dreams of a happy landing soon crashed and burned after he realized — to his chagrin — they were still grounded in London due to “engineering issues.”

Accompanying footage shows the devastated traveler laughing at his own predicament.

The TikTok commentariat sympathized with the man’s brain delay with one commenter writing, “Hahahahahah the disappointment would’ve been soooo real.”

“I would cry right after laughing,” claimed another.

Meanwhile a third shared a similar experience with a nappy landing.

“Yeah, as someone who struggles to sleep on planes, I fell asleep on a plane going from London to San Francisco, woke up and we were still sat on the runway at Heathrow,” they wrote.