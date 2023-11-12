Plan your holiday season with these 10 winter arts events coming to Columbus this year

Dec 7, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Herr Drosselmeyer, played by Austin Powers, wearing an eyepatch, gives out a gift to party children during a preview rehearsal for BalletMet’s performance of "The Nutcracker" at the Ohio Theatre.

Thanksgiving may still be nearly two weeks away, but it’s not too soon to begin thinking about the merry multitude of holiday-themed events on tap in the weeks and months ahead.

Through the end of December and in some cases into the new year, central Ohio will be buzzing with events, activities and concerts that celebrate the holiday season and all it stands for.

Among the highlights are soaring music concerts, festive family outings and too many “Nutcracker” productions to count.

As central Ohioans make their holiday event schedules and check them twice, we offer the top 10 things to do and see as the season approaches.

Lions and tigers and lights, oh my!

It is always worth a trip to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium to check out the animals, but starting next weekend, many families will make it a destination just to see all the sparkling lights. During evenings through early January, the zoo will be lit up by millions of LED lights for “Wildlights,” which also includes numerous activities and attractions. Among this year’s highlights are the Sparkling Spruce in the Adventure Cove, “12 Days of Wildlights” train rides, rides on a carousel and a “Rudolph and Friends” meet-and-greet experience in the Polar Frontier Region (Nov. 17-Jan. 7, Columbus Zoo and Aquarium). More information: columbuszoo.org.

'A Christmas Carol' returns

For decades prior to the pandemic, the Ohio Theatre played host to the Nebraska Theater Caravan’s touring production of “A Christmas Carol.” Now CAPA and the Short North Stage have created their own homegrown production of the play inspired by the classic novel by Charles Dickens. Director Edward Carignan, writer Thom Christopher Warren and scenic designer Antonio DiBernanrdo are among the first-rank artists who will again help populate the stage of the Ohio with Tiny Tim, Mr. Scrooge and the assorted Christmas Ghosts (Nov. 24-26, Ohio Theatre). More information: capa.com.

The Columbus Jazz Orchestra, pictured with Artistic Director Byron Stripling.

Have a jazzy, jolly good time

The week after Thanksgiving, the Columbus Jazz Orchestra will ensure that your holiday season comes with a helping of swing and soul. For its annual “Home for the Holidays” concert, the ensemble led by Artistic Director Byron Stripling will team with guest vocalist Mamie Parris. Expect seasonal favorites, scintillating improv and many merry melodies (Nov. 29-Dec. 3, Southern Theatre). More information: jazzartsgroup.org.

Seasonal favorites from the symphony

This year, the Columbus Symphony will offer a pair of programs to help audiences get into a festive frame of mind. Conducted by Stuart Chafetz, the traditional “Holiday Pops” program will feature popular and sacred music performed by the symphony in collaboration with the Columbus Symphony Chorus and Columbus Children’s Choir (Dec. 1-3, Ohio Theatre). A little later in the month, the Will Ferrell Christmas comedy “Elf” will be shown while the symphony plays the score to the movie live (Dec. 9-10, Palace Theatre). More information: columbussymphony.com.

Dec 7, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Dancers perform during a preview rehearsal for BalletMet’s performance of "The Nutcracker" at the Ohio Theatre.

“Nutcracker”-palooza

Numerous versions of “The Nutcracker” will be seen on central Ohio stages this year, including the New Albany Children’s Ballet Theatre’s youth-focused production (Dec. 1-10, McCoy Center for the Arts, New Albany); the always-fresh and invigorating touring show “The Hip-Hop Nutcracker” (Dec. 7, Palace Theatre); and the signature local production by BalletMet (Dec. 7-23, Ohio Theatre). More information: capa.com.

Tree lighting at the statehouse

Many families are rightly proud of picking the perfect Christmas tree, but let’s face it: few probably stack up next to the tree on display at the Ohio Statehouse. Families are invited to watch the lighting of the tree in the historic building. Other events will include free cookies, photo opportunities with Santa and Mrs. Claus and various performances (Dec. 4, Ohio Statehouse). More information: ohiostatehouse.org.

Carols at the cathedral

If you are seeking a more solemn celebration of the season, the Cathedral Choir and Cathedral Brass of St. Joseph Cathedral will again offer “Lessons and Carols.” The program consists both of repertoire to be performed by the cathedral ensembles, as well as carols that all attendees can sing or, depending on personal preference, at least hum along with (Dec. 10, St. Joseph Cathedral). More information: cathedralmusic.org.

“A Christmas Carol” redux

The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio—the group formerly known as CATCO—will present its own version of the Dickens tale. This staging of “A Christmas Carol” is a one-woman show performed by Angela Iannone, but all the expected elements—including ghosts and a powerful holiday message—are promised (Dec. 14-23, Riffe Center’s Studio Two). More information: thecontemporaryohio.org.

Ohio pianist to make merry music

Pianist Jim Brickman, a native of Shaker Heights, has long made Columbus a regular stop on his annual holiday tour. This year, Brickman will offer “A Joyful Christmas,” which promises to include his original seasonal compositions as well as a bevy of beloved holiday favorites (Dec. 15, Southern Theatre). More information: capa.com.

The New Albany Symphony Orchestra

Spectacular sounds in New Albany

The weekend before Christmas, the New Albany Symphony Orchestra will present two shows to help families to get into the spirit: The “Holiday Spectacular” will include the orchestra performing everything from Vivaldi to John Williams (Dec. 17), while “Santa and the Symphony” will present a similar program in a sensory-friendly environment aimed at young children, people on the autism spectrum and adults with dementia (Dec. 16, both at the McCoy Center for the Arts, New Albany). More information: newalbanysymphony.com.

