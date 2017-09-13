Pixar's new Coco trailer journeys to the Land of the Dead

The release of a new Coco trailer brings another stunning look at Pixar’s animated adventure to the Land of the Dead, where a young bard must unlock the secrets of his family history.

Newcomer Anthony Gonzalez leads an all-Latino voice cast as Miguel, a 12-year-old boy who dreams of becoming a musician despite his family’s bizarre ban on the art form. After a series of mysterious events that seems to involve the guitar of his great-great-grandfather, Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt), he finds himself in a world beyond the living.

There, he meets the charming trickster Hector (Gael Garcia Bernal), who helps him find his deceased family members. As Miguel learns, if his ancestors are forgotten in the world of the living, they vanish from the Land of the Dead. And if the young boy can’t find his way back home before sunrise, he’ll remain in this realm forever.

Lee Unkrich (Toy Story 3) directed Coco, which also features the voices of Renée Victor, Ana Ofelia Murguía, Jaime Camil, Sofía Espinosa, Alanna Ubach, Selene Luna, Herbert Siguenza, Alfonso Arau, and Edward James Olmos.

See the new poster below.

“A lot of folk art and images that people are used to seeing associated with the celebration of Día de los Muertos are directly influenced by [artist José Guadalupe] Posada,” Unkrich told EW of crafting the style of this world. “We leaned into that Victorian aesthetic that he embraced, creating his art at the turn of the century, and that ended up influencing a lot of the design, costuming, style, and architecture in our world.”

Coco will debut in theaters on Nov. 22.